© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Togwotee Pass reopens. Northeast blazes near containment. A new fire southeast of Thermopolis.

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:44 PM MDT
An aerial shot shows plumes of smoke rising from the forest just next to a highway.
Inciweb

Firefighters continue to get their arms around the six large wildfires in the state, even as new blazes spark.

Fish Creek Fire

West of Dubois, Highway 26/287 over Togwotee Pass is open once more to traffic, although visibility remains limited and firefighters may still be working near the road.

Crews on the Fish Creek Fire have been working overnight to complete about 70 percent of the protection work they want to do at cabins in the area and roads. Fremont County residents of the Brooks Lake, Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive areas remain under an evacuation notice.

Air quality reached unhealthy levels in many areas of Teton County due to smoke from the fire.

Several monitoring sites in Grand Teton National Park on Monday recorded the worst air quality since the fire began last month. It’s recommended people limit their outdoor activities.

In Jackson, air quality was better but still unhealthy for sensitive groups like those with heart and lung conditions.

The lightning-caused fire has burned nearly 25,000 acres and continues to grow as fire crews work to protect nearby structures. Wetter, cooler weather conditions are expected to reduce fire activity.

Northeast fires

In the northeast, the Type 1 team that’s been overseeing the House Draw and nearby fires returned management back to county crews on Saturday. Those five fires are each about 90 percent contained.

New burn

The lightning-started West Warm Springs Fire is burning southeast of Thermopolis on public, private and state lands. County and federal crews hit it from the ground and air on Monday and Tuesday. It’s currently estimated at 2,000 acres with no containment, but more accurate mapping was expected to happen Tuesday.

Fire managers ask folks to be careful while recreating this fall – even driving or parking on dry grass could ignite new fires that have the potential to grow quickly.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy wildfires
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content