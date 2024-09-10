Togwotee Pass reopens. Northeast blazes near containment. A new fire southeast of Thermopolis.

Firefighters continue to get their arms around the six large wildfires in the state, even as new blazes spark.

Fish Creek Fire

West of Dubois, Highway 26/287 over Togwotee Pass is open once more to traffic, although visibility remains limited and firefighters may still be working near the road.

Crews on the Fish Creek Fire have been working overnight to complete about 70 percent of the protection work they want to do at cabins in the area and roads. Fremont County residents of the Brooks Lake, Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive areas remain under an evacuation notice .

Air quality reached unhealthy levels in many areas of Teton County due to smoke from the fire.

Several monitoring sites in Grand Teton National Park on Monday recorded the worst air quality since the fire began last month. It’s recommended people limit their outdoor activities.

In Jackson, air quality was better but still unhealthy for sensitive groups like those with heart and lung conditions.

The lightning-caused fire has burned nearly 25,000 acres and continues to grow as fire crews work to protect nearby structures. Wetter, cooler weather conditions are expected to reduce fire activity.

Northeast fires

In the northeast, the Type 1 team that’s been overseeing the House Draw and nearby fires returned management back to county crews on Saturday. Those five fires are each about 90 percent contained.

New burn

The lightning-started West Warm Springs Fire is burning southeast of Thermopolis on public, private and state lands. County and federal crews hit it from the ground and air on Monday and Tuesday. It’s currently estimated at 2,000 acres with no containment, but more accurate mapping was expected to happen Tuesday.

Fire managers ask folks to be careful while recreating this fall – even driving or parking on dry grass could ignite new fires that have the potential to grow quickly.