Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming requests disaster declaration due to wildfires

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 6, 2024 at 2:46 PM MDT
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon is requesting a statewide disaster designation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to impacts from wildfires.

So far this year, more than 600 fires have burned some 629,000 acres in the state, Gordon wrote in a letter to Sec. of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Gordon added private lands used for agricultural production have been disproportionately affected.

The House Draw Fire burning nine miles southeast of Buffalo alone is estimated to have caused damages of $25 million so far.

Gordon noted fires are still burning, and landowners and managers are still tallying up losses.

He’s asking for flexibility and expediency for inspecting damaged fencing and treating weeds.

A Secretarial Disaster Declaration designation makes emergency loans available to producers. It’s a streamlined process meant to reduce documentation requirements and paperwork, that aims to make relief more timely.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy wildfiresMark GordonU.S. Department of Agriculture
Nicky Ouellet
