Highway over Togwotee Pass closed temporarily as the Fish Creek Fire grows in size

Editor’s Note: This is a rapidly changing story. For latest information, click the links.

As of 3:48 p.m. on Sept. 3rd, an evacuation has been issued for Brooks Lake Road, East & West Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive. All residents are advised to evacuate immediately.

Highway 26/287 is temporarily closed between the east side of Grand Teton National Park and Dubois because of increased smoke and decreased visibility from the Fish Creek Fire. The road over Togwotee Pass closed on the afternoon of Sept. 2 and there's currently no date set for when it might re-open.

The lightning-caused fire has now burned over 15,500 acres and started on Aug. 16. Hot winds, low humidity and warm temperatures all helped the fire grow and advance towards the highway over the weekend. As of the morning of Sept. 3, the fire is 54 percent contained , meaning the crews have finished about half of the actions they want to take to confine the blaze and protect the road and nearby cabins.

Cooler and potentially wetter weather is expected for the first half of the week, followed by warmer and drier weather starting on Sept. 5.