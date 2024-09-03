© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Highway over Togwotee Pass closed temporarily as the Fish Creek Fire grows in size

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:24 PM MDT
A large cloud of smoke fills the sky, above forested hillsides and a sagebrush plain with a road running through it.
InciWeb
The Fish Creek Fire on September 2.

Editor’s Note: This is a rapidly changing story. For latest information, click the links.

As of 3:48 p.m. on Sept. 3rd, an evacuation has been issued for Brooks Lake Road, East & West Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive. All residents are advised to evacuate immediately.

Highway 26/287 is temporarily closed between the east side of Grand Teton National Park and Dubois because of increased smoke and decreased visibility from the Fish Creek Fire. The road over Togwotee Pass closed on the afternoon of Sept. 2 and there's currently no date set for when it might re-open.

The lightning-caused fire has now burned over 15,500 acres and started on Aug. 16. Hot winds, low humidity and warm temperatures all helped the fire grow and advance towards the highway over the weekend. As of the morning of Sept. 3, the fire is 54 percent contained, meaning the crews have finished about half of the actions they want to take to confine the blaze and protect the road and nearby cabins.

Cooler and potentially wetter weather is expected for the first half of the week, followed by warmer and drier weather starting on Sept. 5.

The latest updates about the fire will be posted to InciWeb and the latest updates about the status of Highway 26/287 will be posted on the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Travel Information Map.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy fireswildfiresTogwoteeBridger-Teton National ForestduboisGrand Teton National ParkRoad Closures
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content