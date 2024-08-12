A new wildfire is threatening ranches in Sublette County, plus western Wyoming fire updates

Several wildfires are burning in western Wyoming, and a newer one in Sublette County could lead to evacuations. The Merna Butte Fire was reported early Saturday morning. It’s in western Sublette County, about 20 miles from Daniel.

“It's a ranching community. There's several ranches that surround the immediate Merna Butte,” said Shad Cooper, Sublette County Unified Fire county warden. “And then across the highway there's some larger subdivisions in the general area that could be potentially impacted by the fire.”

The fire is less than 200 acres and burning in timber. But, there’s concern because it’s within a mile of three working ranches – all of which are on pre-evacuation notice.

“Have all your important documents ready to go, have a family escape plan. Know who your contacts are,” said Cooper.

It’s part of the three step system the county uses called, “Ready, set, go.” Cooper said everyone should always be “ready”. That means, reduce hazardous fuel growth around your house, etc. “Set” is the pre-evacuation steps Cooper referenced. Basically, be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. And “go” means it’s time to evacuate.

Cooper said the recent rain is helping suppress the fire. They’re working closely with the Bridger Teton National Forest Service (BTNF) and several other groups to fight it.

Bridger Teton National Forest

“Yesterday, crews worked to secure the eastern flank of the fire and protect values at risk,” according to a BTNF press release. “Fire managers are using natural fuel breaks to establish control lines and utilizing aviation support to put out hot spots and limit fire spread. Crews are also fighting the fire direct on the west line.”

Over 100 personnel are working the fire, including three helicopters and four hotshot crews. According to the BTNF, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. For the most up to date information on the Merna Butte fire check here.

There are two other sizable wildfires in the western part of Wyoming. The Leeds Creek Fire near Dubois is around 800 acres, and nearly 50 percent contained. The Continental Divide hiking trail is currently re-routed.

The Clearwater Fire, west of Cody, is almost 2,000 acres and about 50 percent contained. Surrounding campgrounds are closed.

A couple other major wildfires on the eastern side of the state are now contained. One caused the town of Hartville to be evacuated at the end of July.

