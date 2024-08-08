Two fires burn near Yellowstone National Park

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Clearwater Fire near the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park continues to grow since it was first reported on July 19. It’s burning in rugged terrain so it’s been hard to fight.

Over 150 people are working to contain the 1,878-acre fire. As of the afternoon of Thursday, August 8, it was only 10 percent contained.

Elk Fork Campground has been closed indefinitely. Wapiti and Clearwater Campgrounds are closed until fire conditions improve.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office reported a second fire close by on Tuesday. The Goff Fire is burning a couple miles west of the Clearwater Fire, in the Goff Creek drainage. As of the afternoon of Thursday, August 8, it had only burned three acres, and crews are working to contain it.

Cooler, wetter weather is expected soon, which could help crews contain the fires, though gusty winds from storms could fuel them and lightning could spark other fires.