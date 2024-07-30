© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Fires force evacuations and claim two homes in Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published July 30, 2024 at 6:33 PM MDT
A man wearing a yellow Nomex long sleeve shirt looks over a windswept fire burning through grass, sagebrush and small trees.
Inciweb
The Clearwater Fire is burning west of Cody in the Shoshone National Forest.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Recent wildfires in the state have burned homes and temporarily closed the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

Campbell County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a 38-acre fire that sparked from a deadly plane crash on July 26.

The next day, a downed power line started a grass fire west of Gillette that claimed two homes, several pets and multiple unoccupied structures. Crews were able to hold the fire from spreading to other houses amid nearly 50 mile per hour winds that kept shifting directions.

“CCFD greatly appreciates the assistance on scene by local residents with heavy equipment, CC [Campbell County] Sheriff’s office, Forest Service, CCH [Campbell County Health] EMS and Powder River Energy Corp,” Campbell County Fire posted to its Facebook page.

On July 29, a fire in Upton forced evacuations in a subdivision on Barton Road. Upton High School and the Upton Community Center opened shelters. But they weren’t needed, as crews from multiple county and state agencies were able to get a handle on it the same day.

“Fire danger is very high right now, even during this, there was another fire north of Newcastle off of Ertman Road. Please be safe and stay vigilant,” Weston County Emergency Management posted to its Facebook page.

West of Cody, the Clearwater Fire that started on July 19 on the Shoshone National Forest evacuated Elk Fork campground, Wapiti campground, Wapiti Ranger station and Pagoda Summer, and temporarily closed the highway to Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance. About 100 people are working to contain the thousand-acre blaze.

A topographic map outlines the footprint of the Clearwater Fire burning south of Rt. 14.
Inciweb

“The fire is burning through thick, dead and down fuels on steep slopes and along the ridge in brush. It is still burning along the ridge line in brush,” according to a July 30 update on Inciweb. “Additionally, some single and group tree torching was observed. A change in weather systems is expected Thursday that could bring gusty and erratic winds, with an increase in isolated thunderstorms, but more moderate temperatures are likely through the weekend. Winds will be predominantly storm and terrain influenced with the narrow North Fork Canyon as well as drainages to the east and west of the fire.”

Crews will continue to focus on updating structure protection plans for Forest Service infrastructure, summer homes and private property in the immediate area. They’ve also been helping private landowners increase the defensible space around their homes and with hardening structures, which can include removing flammable debris from roofs and chimneys, keeping a fire extinguisher handy, and applying weather stripping or mesh screens around windows, vents and doors to seal out embers.

Fire danger is rated as “high” in much of the state. Fire restrictions are in place in multiple counties and on the Wind River Reservation.

Smoke from local and regional wildfires is causing moderate to poor air quality.
Natural Resources & Energy wildfiresYellowstone National Parkshoshone national forest
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

