Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Horse Creek Fire is nearly contained during high fire danger

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT
A line of wildland firefighters walk through grass and trees.
Bridger Teton National Forest Service
A fire crew works in the Wyoming Range where the Horse Creek Fire is burning.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A fire in the Wyoming Range is nearly contained.

Just last week the Horse Creek Fire was at 43 acres and only 10 percent contained. It was first discovered at the start of July in a remote, rugged mountainous area – about two miles northeast of the Blind Bull warming hut, a popular stopover for snowmobilers in the winter.

A map of the Horse Creek fire and area closures.
Bridger Teton National Forest Service

A crew of 64 firefighters was sent out, along with one helicopter, to fight it.

There was some concern because fire danger was ‘high’ for the area.

“That means fires can start easily from most causes, and small fuels such as grasses and needles will ignite readily,” according to a Bridger Teton National Forest Service press release.

As of July 25, the Forest Service updated that the fire is 90 percent contained.

“Favorable weather, with higher relative humidity and lower temperatures over the last week have helped crews get into the fire area safely and gain containment,” according to Thursday press release.

The remaining burning areas are still being monitored by a smaller team, and some nearby trails are still closed. Fire danger remains high for the area.
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
