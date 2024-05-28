© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Agencies gathering public input on potential upgrades to Buffalo Bill State Park

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:44 PM MDT
Campsite at a state park near Yellowstone’s East entrance.
Wyoming State Parks
Campsites at Buffalo Bill State Park are about 40 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

Wyoming State Parks and the Bureau of Reclamation are seeking public comment on proposed improvements to a popular camping, boating and fishing area near Yellowstone’s East Entrance.

Brooks Jordan, a district manager with State Parks, said the draft plan could include improved day use access and more amenities for existing campgrounds, including the Stagecoach Campground on the west side of the reservoir.

“Potentially the installation of permanent restroom facilities, some minor improvements to the existing campsites that were installed a few years ago. Some other items, potentially, like a playground, some shade trees,” he said.

The park is also considering adding about four miles of trail along the North Fork Highway for walking and to connect campgrounds.

“We’ve been seeing a really high amount of increased visitation over time. It’s been adding up, and in response to that we wanted to make sure we had a good plan for the future,” he said.

The master plan for Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Park was last updated 36 years ago.

Public commenton the draft plan is due June 10. There’s an open house at Buffalo Bill State Park in Cody from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 28 and another on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park County Library.
Natural Resources & Energy Wyoming State ParksBureau of ReclamationBuffalo Bill Reservoir
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz
