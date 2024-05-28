Agencies gathering public input on potential upgrades to Buffalo Bill State Park

Wyoming State Parks and the Bureau of Reclamation are seeking public comment on proposed improvements to a popular camping, boating and fishing area near Yellowstone’s East Entrance.

Brooks Jordan, a district manager with State Parks, said the draft plan could include improved day use access and more amenities for existing campgrounds, including the Stagecoach Campground on the west side of the reservoir.

“Potentially the installation of permanent restroom facilities, some minor improvements to the existing campsites that were installed a few years ago. Some other items, potentially, like a playground, some shade trees,” he said.

The park is also considering adding about four miles of trail along the North Fork Highway for walking and to connect campgrounds.

“We’ve been seeing a really high amount of increased visitation over time. It’s been adding up, and in response to that we wanted to make sure we had a good plan for the future,” he said.

The master plan for Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Park was last updated 36 years ago.

Public commenton the draft plan is due June 10. There’s an open house at Buffalo Bill State Park in Cody from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 28 and another on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park County Library.