BLM shares fire-smart tips to keep blazes contained over the Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) hopes people can get out and enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Wyoming. But they also want to make sure that people are doing their part to prevent any unnecessary wildfires on public lands.

The agency shared the following simple tips to help prevent wildfires this weekend.

When towing a boat or trailer, ensure safety chains are properly secure and not dragging on the ground.

Never park a vehicle over dead grass and avoid driving through tall grass—vehicles can ignite the fuels and start a fire.

When camping on public lands, never leave a campfire unattended. Ensure the campfire is “dead” out before leaving or turning in for the night. If a campfire is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

If target shooting, take all the proper precaution measures to be fire-safe — select an area that is free of flammable materials and bring a fire extinguisher or water to extinguish any flames. Exploding targets and tracer ammunition is prohibited for use on all public lands in Wyoming, per the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions.

“Our firefighters are working very hard with our partners around the state to be prepared for fire season,” said Richard Putnam, BLM Wyoming Acting State Fire Management Officer. “With so many places to enjoy in Wyoming please be careful to prevent wildfires this Memorial Day weekend and through the summer.”

There are currently no fire restrictions on BLM lands in Wyoming. Visit the agency’s Wyoming page for the most up to date fire conditions and restrictions for the state.