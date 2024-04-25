USDA celebrates Earth Day with renewable energy funds for small businesses across the state

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

In celebration of Earth Day, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded over $1 million to nine rural businesses in Wyoming to help them lower energy costs. The money comes from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. The REAP initiative helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses use more renewable energy sources and increase their overall energy efficiency.

The REAP funds will go to a variety of businesses across the state and the majority of the projects involve installing solar arrays to reduce energy costs. Grantees include the following businesses.

“The REAP program has proven to be a great resource which allows Wyoming small businesses and agricultural producers to save money on their energy bills, thus putting that savings back into the businesses,” said USDA Rural Development Wyoming State Director Glenn Pauley.

The USDA is still accepting applications for REAP funds through the end of September.