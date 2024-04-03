© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Carbon capture technology proposed for two of Jim Bridger’s coal-fired units

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published April 3, 2024 at 9:41 AM MDT
Four stacks blow steam into blue skies with transmission lines in front.
Michael Smith
/
Newsmakers

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon is calling a proposal for a coal-fired power plant to install carbon capture technology a win for Wyoming — if it proves economically beneficial.

PacifiCorp, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, submitted an update to its plans for sourcing energy for the next two decades Monday. Rocky Mountain Power is the largest utility in the state. The plans include a proposal to install carbon capture on units 3 and 4 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant outside of Point of Rocks in 2028.

The utility company had previously proposed converting the units to natural gas. It expects the change could extend the units’ lives by two years.

Lawmakers in 2020 required public utilities to study the feasibility of installing carbon capture technology at their coal plants, in an effort to keep coal fired power in the energy mix. Consumer advocates fear the retrofit costs could fall on the backs of the company’s 144,000 Wyoming customers.

The Wyoming Public Service Commission will review PacifiCorp’s proposal.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy carbon capturecoalrocky mountain power
Nicky Ouellet
Related Content