Carbon capture technology proposed for two of Jim Bridger’s coal-fired units

Gov. Mark Gordon is calling a proposal for a coal-fired power plant to install carbon capture technology a win for Wyoming — if it proves economically beneficial.

PacifiCorp, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, submitted an update to its plans for sourcing energy for the next two decades Monday. Rocky Mountain Power is the largest utility in the state. The plans include a proposal to install carbon capture on units 3 and 4 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant outside of Point of Rocks in 2028.

The utility company had previously proposed converting the units to natural gas. It expects the change could extend the units’ lives by two years.

Lawmakers in 2020 required public utilities to study the feasibility of installing carbon capture technology at their coal plants, in an effort to keep coal fired power in the energy mix. Consumer advocates fear the retrofit costs could fall on the backs of the company’s 144,000 Wyoming customers.

The Wyoming Public Service Commission will review PacifiCorp’s proposal.

