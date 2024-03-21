Cody officials approve document that will guide future land use

On Tuesday, county officials in Cody approved a document that will guide future land use decisions. But, some residents are still unhappy that some wildlife data in an earlier draft of the plan was left out.

Public testimony was divided. About half of those who spoke expressed concern that future regulations could harm private property rights. While others wanted to see more data to protect wildlife kept in the plan.

After more than an hour of testimony, Commissioner Scott Mangold made a motion to certify the plan.

“I think we’ve gotta move forward pretty soon or we’re not going to be alive anymore when it comes time for regulation. The regulations are going to be the important part of the discussion with our neighbors in Park County,” he said.

The plan was approved with the high use big game data in the body of the plan and the low and medium use included in the appendix.

The county plans on working with a consultant later this year to consider regulations on things like lot sizes and density. The land use plan can be updated or revised at any time.