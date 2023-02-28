Shed antler hunting bill brought back from the dead

The saga continues with a shed antler hunting bill that had previously died.

After the Senate held a reconsideration vote, House Bill 123 is back, and in fact, it is only two steps away from becoming law.

The shed antler hunting bill would postpone the season start date for non-residents by seven days on public and state lands with antler hunting seasons, which include western and parts of southern Wyoming.

The bill was narrowly defeated on its third and final reading in the Senate with a tied vote this past Friday, Feb 24. Previously, the bill had passed the House with wide margins.

Then on Monday, Feb. 28, the bill was brought back from the dead for reconsideration by Sen. Dan Dockstader (R-Afton).

“We weren’t sure where this bill was on Friday, whether it left our chambers, but it’s still here,” he said. “So with that, Mr. President I ask for immediate reconsideration of House Bill 123.”

Wyoming legislative procedure allows for a bill to be reconsidered only the day of or day after a bill is voted on, if a lawmaker believes the outcome of the vote may be different. The motion to reconsider has to actually be brought forward by the majority vote, so in this case by a lawmaker who had voted against the shed hunting bill. So, that means lawmakers have to be strategic during the initial vote in question – if they wanted a bill to pass and they foresee the bill is going to fail, they can quickly change their vote so that they are with the majority, allowing them to bring the bill back for reconsideration.

“...a member originally on the "losing" side rises and announces that he is changing his vote,” according to Wyoming legislative procedure. “That member is now on the "winning" side, and as soon as the vote is announced, he is in a position to move for reconsideration, because he voted with the prevailing side.”

Senators voted in favor to reconsider HB 123, and then passed the bill by a single vote. The House will have to approve a few changes. Those include three amendments, one of which extended the start day for non-residents to seven days later, rather than the original three days proposed. But then it heads to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

If that happens, non-residents will have to wait until May 8th at 6 a.m. to hunt for sheds on public lands in western and southern Wyoming.