Wyoming middle school students to receive ‘toolkits’ for Earth Science Week

Studies show that teaching kids about earth sciences helps them understand the world around them, and this fall, toolkits that do just that will be available to classrooms around the state.

The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) is providing 50 free “toolkits” to middle school classrooms in the state.

“There's really cool posters and calendars, activity sheets, and just a variety of material that makes learning about our sciences fun for students,” said Christina George, WSGS outreach and publications manager.

A geologic map of Wyoming and samples of rocks found around the state are also included.

The kits are sponsored by the American Geosciences Institute (AGI) as well, which designates Oct. 9-15 as “Earth Science Week.” The theme this year is “Earth Science for a Sustainable World.”

“This theme is meant to emphasize the essential role of earth science, and helping people make decisions that maintain and strengthen the planet's ability to support thriving life,” George said.

AGI has organized Earth Science Week since 1998. According to the agency, the event was initially created to help the public, especially students, use earth sciences to become better stewards of the planet.

The toolkits are available on a first-come first-serve basis to middle school classrooms in Wyoming. George said teachers can reach out to the WSGS for more information.