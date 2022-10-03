Hunter submitted CWD samples helps management of disease

There are several hunting areas in the state that require hunters to submit a sample of their harvest to test for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). This is part of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s (WGFD) management of the deadly neurological disease.

Sara DiRienzo, the department’s spokesperson, said hunter submitted samples are a really important tool for the management of the disease.

“We couldn't possibly get the volume of data that we have without those hunter submitted samples,” she said.

WGFD has been monitoring CWD since 1997. DiRienzo said the data helps the state better understand how the disease affects the health of herds. She said they rotate annually where testing is mandatory, usually to regions where they need better data.

“Some of these areas that we're targeting is because we need more information on those,” said DiRienzo. “And that's why we have those rotational ones to try to get us a lot of information from certain areas each hunting season.”