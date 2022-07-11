Experts say flooding and drought can happen simultaneously, as they are two different concepts

Many are calling the flooding in Yellowstone National Park a once-in-500 years event. The water was so high and rapid it washed away roads and buildings and completely changed the landscape of the park.

Meanwhile, much of the region is experiencing a historic lack of water . Erin Whorton, a water supply specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Services, said it is possible for there to be flooding even when an area is in a drought.

“It’s just always important to remember that weather and climate are two different things,” she said. “Weather is like what's happening on a more daily basis and climate is what the overall trend is.”

The drought is considered a long term climate trend. The flood was a short term weather event.

Jackson-based meteorologist Alan Smith said he would not be surprised if more flooding events happen in the future, because with drought comes warmer temperatures.

“That could lead to more rapid snow melts. And if you throw some heavy rain, like what we saw recently on top of the melting snowpack in the spring, we could certainly have more flooding events as well,” said Smith.