Facebook Live: Wyoming's wild horses as part of 'I Respectfully Disagree' series

Wyoming Public Media held a live discussion about wild horses in the state as part of the 'I Respectfully Disagree' series . Four panelists representing all sides of the issue joined host Caitlin Tan, who is WPM’s energy and natural resources reporter.

The panelists included:



Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign

Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project

Christi Chapman, director and co-founder of Wyoming Wild Horse Improvement Partnership

Senator Brian Boner, Wyoming State Senator representing District 2