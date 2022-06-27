Facebook Live: Wyoming's wild horses as part of 'I Respectfully Disagree' series
Wyoming Public Media held a live discussion about wild horses in the state as part of the 'I Respectfully Disagree' series. Four panelists representing all sides of the issue joined host Caitlin Tan, who is WPM’s energy and natural resources reporter.
The panelists included:
- Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign
- Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project
- Christi Chapman, director and co-founder of Wyoming Wild Horse Improvement Partnership
- Senator Brian Boner, Wyoming State Senator representing District 2
About half of the state’s wild horses were gathered last year in the southwest part of the state, as part of Wyoming’s largest round up of wild horses. Advocates said it is necessary – there are too many wild horses on public land, and they are reproducing at unsustainable rates. But, those who oppose the round ups said it is inhumane and that having wild horses roam on public lands is quintessential to the American West. The four panelists discussed this premise in the ‘I Respectfully Disagree’ conversation.