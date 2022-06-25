Join us on Monday for a "I Respectfully Disagree" on Wild Horses

Red states and blue states are drifting further apart, ideologically. Rural youth are migrating faster and faster to urban centers. Small town newspapers and radio stations are going silent. Families can't even carry on a respectful conversation at the 4th of July potluck! Never has it been more important for the media to step forward and moderate conversations across divides.
Join us for a discussion with four stakeholders about wild horses and how they are managed in Wyoming. It’s part of our ‘I Respectfully Disagree’ series, where Wyoming Public Media brings people from all sides of an issue together to have a productive and respectful conversation.
Participants include:
-Suzanne Roy, Executive Director of American Wild Horse Campaign
-Erik Molvar, Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project
-Christi Chapman, Director and Co-founder of Wyoming Wild Horse Improvement Partnership
-Brian Boner, Wyoming State Senator District 2
