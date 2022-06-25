© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Natural Resources & Energy
I Respectfully Disagree Gillette
I Respectfully Disagree
Red states and blue states are drifting further apart, ideologically. Rural youth are migrating faster and faster to urban centers. Small town newspapers and radio stations are going silent. Families can't even carry on a respectful conversation at the 4th of July potluck! Never has it been more important for the media to step forward and moderate conversations across divides.

Join us on Monday for a "I Respectfully Disagree" on Wild Horses

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published June 25, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT
Wild Horses
Caitlin Tan

It’s part of our ‘Respectfully Disagree’ series, where Wyoming Public Media brings people from all sides of an issue together to have a productive and respectful conversation.

Join us for a live discussion on wild horses this Monday – June 27 at noon on our Facebook page.

Join us for a discussion with four stakeholders about wild horses and how they are managed in Wyoming. It's part of our 'I Respectfully Disagree' series, where Wyoming Public Media brings people from all sides of an issue together to have a productive and respectful conversation.

Participants include:

-Suzanne Roy, Executive Director of American Wild Horse Campaign

-Erik Molvar, Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project

-Christi Chapman, Director and Co-founder of Wyoming Wild Horse Improvement Partnership

-Brian Boner, Wyoming State Senator District 2

Join us Monday, June 27 at noon on our Facebook page.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
