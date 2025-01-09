© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Museum Minute: With humor, artist looks at the commercialization of Native American cultures

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published January 9, 2025 at 4:14 PM MST
A painting by David Bradley features Hollywood characters and Native American cultural items in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Whitney Western Art Museum
The acrylic on canvas, “Tonto’s Dream” by David Bradley, is part of the Whitney Western Art Museum’s collection.

Minnesota Chippewa artist David Bradley pokes fun at Hollywood cliches. Whitney Western Art Museum Assistant Curator Ashlea Espinal described his acrylic painting “Tonto’s Dream.”

“We see images of buffalo gals, ghost riders in the sky and the Lone Ranger, all who have been popularized in song, radio and film,” she said.

Tonto, the main character in the painting, starred alongside the Lone Ranger in a TV series about the Old West. In Bradley’s piece, Tonto is sleeping by a campfire. You can also see shards of pottery, Santa Fe traffic and casinos.

“We see Bradley combining all of these different aspects to really highlight the commercialization of the American West and also Native cultures,” Espinal said.

Espinal adds, “By incorporating these cliches and stereotypical imagery in his paintings, Bradley invites us to examine humorous and sometimes very chaotic narratives and to question the painting's deeper meanings.”
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

