Museum Minute: Driftwood forms the shape for artist’s bronze horse

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published November 22, 2024 at 10:50 AM MST
A bronze horse sculpture is on display at a museum in Wyoming.
Olivia Weitz
Deborah Butterfield’s bronze horse sculpture is in the gallery of the Whitney Western Art Museum in Cody, WY.

Susan Barnett, curator of the Whitney Western Art Museum, said the museum recently acquired a bronze sculpture by Deborah Butterfield, an artist who spends time riding horses on her farm in Montana.

“Butterfield gained international recognition in the 1970s for her abstract sculptures of horses, which were constructed from natural materials such as mud and sticks,” Barnett said.

Barnett says the artist’s horse renderings are not what you might expect.

“Equestrian statuary traditionally featured muscular warhorses and bucking broncos as accessories to masculine action. Butterfield instead represents the poetry, the structural essence of the horse, in her sculptures of gentle mares,” she said.

Barnett says Butterfield used driftwood from the nearby Gallatin and Shoshone Rivers to model the horse sculpture, now on display at the Whitney. It was later cast in bronze.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
