Museum Minute: What a Paris-made firearm can tell us about Winchester’s founder

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:11 PM MDT
A shotgun owned by Oliver Winchester who founded Winchester Repeating Arms Company
A lever action shotgun owned by Oliver Winchester is on display in the Cody Firearms Museum.

Oliver Winchester was the founder of the Winchester Repeating Arms Company. Cody Firearms Museum Curator Danny Michael said he’s “not often credited with being sort of a gun guy.”

“A lot of people portray him as sort of a calloused businessman and he made his money in shirts and firearms rose as an opportunity. The details didn’t matter and he just wanted to make money at that,” he said.

But Michael said a lever action shotgun, part of which was made in Paris, shows a different side to the man. The firearm has a walnut stock and aluminum side plates.

“He had several firearms. He wrote some letters about them. He’s included on a couple of patents about firearms. I think he took more of an interest and this gun shows that. He made some personal decisions with this firearm, the decoration, the level of craftsmanship involved,” he said.

This firearm and others from the Winchester collection were gifted to the Center of the West in the late 1980’s and helped form what became the Cody Firearms Museum.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
