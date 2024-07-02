© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Minute
A Coors connection: beer company used firearms to try and bring back marksmanship festival

By Olivia Weitz
Published July 2, 2024 at 12:07 PM MDT
Rifles used in German shooting sports festival are displayed at a museum in Cody
Olivia Weitz
/
Cody Firearms Museum
Schuetzenfest rifles are on display in the shooting sports section of the Cody Firearms Museum.

Around 20 rifles at the Cody Firearms Museum came from Coors Brewing Company.

Curator Danny Michael said Coors used these firearms in the 1980’s to try and revive a target shooting festival that combined marksmanship with beer drinking.

“Coors holds a few of these events and they don’t really reignite the flame, so to speak. It’s kind of a neat event but doesn’t build up enough of a base to be sustainable,” he said.

Michael said German immigrants initially brought what’s known as Schuetzenfests to the United States.

“Of course, any good German along those lines also brings the beer drinking side of the festival with them, so there’s a component of the marksmanship and then the celebration of these festivals, and that gets imported to the U.S. and they become really, really prevalent for a time in the late 1800’s in the U.S.,” he said.

Michael says these festivals petered out with anti-German sentiment around the time of World War 1. These festivals are still held today in some parts of the U.S. and Europe.

Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.<br/>
