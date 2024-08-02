© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

The pistol that took shooting sports athlete Julie Golob around the world

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 2, 2024 at 8:40 AM MDT
A pistol on display at the Cody Firearms Museum.
Olivia Weitz
Julie Golob's Smith and Wesson M&P pistol is on display at the Cody Firearms Museum.

Julie Golob is one of the athletes featured in the shooting sports gallery at the Cody Firearms Museum.

Golob’s Smith and Wesson M&P pistol is on display. She’s used it in practical shooting competitions, where people hit targets while moving through a course.

“What’s unique is we shoot at both paper and steel targets, and most of the competitions are using a hand gun, so nine millimeter is a very popular option. And you end up learning how to safely handle a firearm under pressure,” she said.

What she likes about this firearm: You can change the grip panel, which she says makes it easier to reach the trigger.

“I’ve won a USPSA practical shooting nationals with it and I went to a world shoot, a world championship overseas. I’ve been very fortunate to go anywhere from the Philippines, to Greece, to France to the U.S. I’ve traveled to six continents with this pistol or a version of it, so it’s literally taken me around the world,” she said.

Golob has won more than 50 titles in seven different shooting disciplines.

The Cody Firearms Museum also has one of her medals, a jersey and a belt and holster.
Tags
Museum Minute cody firearms museumfirearmsTarget shooting
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content