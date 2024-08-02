The pistol that took shooting sports athlete Julie Golob around the world

Julie Golob is one of the athletes featured in the shooting sports gallery at the Cody Firearms Museum.

Golob’s Smith and Wesson M&P pistol is on display. She’s used it in practical shooting competitions, where people hit targets while moving through a course.

“What’s unique is we shoot at both paper and steel targets, and most of the competitions are using a hand gun, so nine millimeter is a very popular option. And you end up learning how to safely handle a firearm under pressure,” she said.

What she likes about this firearm: You can change the grip panel, which she says makes it easier to reach the trigger.

“I’ve won a USPSA practical shooting nationals with it and I went to a world shoot, a world championship overseas. I’ve been very fortunate to go anywhere from the Philippines, to Greece, to France to the U.S. I’ve traveled to six continents with this pistol or a version of it, so it’s literally taken me around the world,” she said.

Golob has won more than 50 titles in seven different shooting disciplines.

The Cody Firearms Museum also has one of her medals, a jersey and a belt and holster.