Smoke causes poor air quality in Wyoming as critical fire weather ramps up

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Much of Wyoming was under a poor air quality alert on July 24 due to wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada and the northwest US.

Folks with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and pregnant people are advised to avoid excessive exertion and to keep outdoor activities light and short during periods of poor air quality.

Winds are expected to slowly shift, bringing some improvements soon.

But a Red Flag Warning will be in effect the afternoon and evening of July 25 across the central and eastern swath of the state.

Hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty southwest winds, and possible dry lightning could all cause erratic fire behavior. Near record highs are also forecast. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Staying well-hydrated and moving to cooler areas is advised.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to return on July 26, with showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the western part of the state.