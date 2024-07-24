© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Smoke causes poor air quality in Wyoming as critical fire weather ramps up

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:30 PM MDT
Sagebrush in the foreground looks a bit hazy, but a dense smoke layer nearly completely obscures mountains in the distance.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Radio
Smoke shrouds houses outside of Pinedale and obscures the Wyoming Range in the distance.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Much of Wyoming was under a poor air quality alert on July 24 due to wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada and the northwest US.

Folks with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and pregnant people are advised to avoid excessive exertion and to keep outdoor activities light and short during periods of poor air quality.

Winds are expected to slowly shift, bringing some improvements soon.

But a Red Flag Warning will be in effect the afternoon and evening of July 25 across the central and eastern swath of the state.

Hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty southwest winds, and possible dry lightning could all cause erratic fire behavior. Near record highs are also forecast. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Staying well-hydrated and moving to cooler areas is advised.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to return on July 26, with showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the western part of the state.
Health wildfire smokeair qualityHEAT
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

