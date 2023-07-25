After a three year break, Medicaid and waiver program enrollees must reapply to ensure they qualify

Since the pandemic started, the federal government stopped states from reviewing Medicaid eligibility. In order to cover potential extra costs, the feds increased federal funding. But a change in federal law means states are returning to renewal plans, which includes waiver programs.

For the past three years or so those who received Medicaid continued to receive benefits without having to re apply. But now the federal government is once again requiring people to reapply for Medicaid and its waiver programs to make sure they are still eligible.

“We're finding that anecdotally that maybe people don't realize that the folks that are part of those waiver programs are subject to that renewal process as well,” Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said.

She said because Wyoming is not a Medicaid expansion state, children and people who are more medically vulnerable are the majority of those who qualify.

“A lot of the people who receive the services may not be able to handle that renewal process themselves,” Deti said. “So it's important for their caregivers, their family members, perhaps the providers that help them…we need their help in that (reapplying) process as well.”

By going through the process of reapplying - people may find they qualify for other programs.

“A lot of people who may find that they're not eligible at this time for Wyoming Medicaid, because maybe a family situation change, they may be still able to get some pretty generous help with their health coverage,” Deti said.