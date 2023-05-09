© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Health

Cody hospital launches the first hospital-owned medical flight program in Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published May 9, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT
Doug McMillan CEO at Cody Regional Health

Cody’s hospital recently launched the first hospital-owned medical transport program in the state. First Flight of Wyoming will serve the Greater Basin Region with medical flights out of state.

Cody Regional Health operates the largest EMS network in the state. CEO Doug McMillan said that’s why the flight program is needed.

“We know that expanding services to include air medical transport is going to meet tremendous need for the residents of Northwestern Wyoming,” McMillan said.

McMillan said because First Flight of Wyoming is located in the Big Horn Basin, it will provide higher quality of care to patients at a lower cost than a program not connected to the hospital. He said Cody Regional Health partnered with St. Vincent Healthcare out of Billings for it.

“This joint venture will improve rapid access to a high level of medical care at a lower cost to the patients we serve,” he said.

The helicopter will be based in Greybull, so response times will be shorter. Previously, medical flights had to come from Billings.

Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
