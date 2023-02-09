Stricter abortion bill passes house and now goes to senate

After much debate in the Wyoming House of Representatives, a bill that would enact even stricter abortion laws than another bill currently tied up in court passed on its third reading. An adopted amendment addressed some of the lawmakers' questions about the need for it.

Last year, the Wyoming legislature passed a trigger ban that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade was overturned in June. That law is currently being challenged in court – so, abortion is still legal in the state.

For the past couple of days, the House has been leading lengthy discussions on a bill called, “A right to human life.” Introduced by Rep. Rachel Rodriquez-Williams (R-Cody), the original writing of the bill would replace the current trigger law that was passed last year. It would impose even more restrictions, abortion would not be allowed for in the case of incest or rape and it would allow people to sue providers who perform abortions.

During discussion, Rep. Barry Crago (R-Buffalo) was one of the more vocal saying the way the bill was written was unconstitutional. But he introduced the clarifying amendment that passed.

“This gives us the opportunity to stick with what we did last year. Stand behind what I believe is the constitutional vehicle to get this done,” said Crago. “If it is found unconstitutional this bill would come into law in five days.”

Rep. Rodgriquez-Williams (R-Cody) did not agree with the amendment.

“It eliminates the whole purpose of the bill. It ensures that abortions continue in Wyoming for the next two years while the highest court of this state gets to the matter. All this time the preliminary injunction allowing for abortions will continue,” she said.

The house passed Rep. Crago’s amendment and then passed the entire bill in its third reading. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.