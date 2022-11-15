Cody Regional Health will open a clinic in Basin early 2023

Cody Regional Health is opening a clinic in Basin, which is about 60 miles east of Cody. This will be the first facility that the hospital owns outside of Cody.

Stephanie Kearney, the hospital’s chief ambulatory officer, said this gives them a lot more flexibility than a lease scenario where they show up a couple times a month for another healthcare provider.

“It will have all of our traditional computer software in there,” said Kearney. “So we'll have access back to the hospital for all of the images, for all of the lab work. It will have greater connectivity to the ongoing care for patients.”

The facility will have a primary care doctor that will be there four to five days a week. Speciality services will come to Basin starting at two times a month, but Kearny said they hope that it will eventually increase to four times a month. Specialities will include orthopedics, cardiology and OBGYN.

Kearney said they chose Basin because the hospital attracts a lot of patients from that area.

“That’s a community that doesn't have a whole lot of specialists currently. So we're adding to their ability to have health care close to home,” she said.

The clinic hopes to open early 2023.