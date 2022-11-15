© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Health

Cody Regional Health will open a clinic in Basin early 2023

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published November 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST
A clinic room
Jennifer Morrow from San Francisco, CC BY 2.0
/
Wikimedia Commons

Cody Regional Health is opening a clinic in Basin, which is about 60 miles east of Cody. This will be the first facility that the hospital owns outside of Cody.

Stephanie Kearney, the hospital’s chief ambulatory officer, said this gives them a lot more flexibility than a lease scenario where they show up a couple times a month for another healthcare provider.

“It will have all of our traditional computer software in there,” said Kearney. “So we'll have access back to the hospital for all of the images, for all of the lab work. It will have greater connectivity to the ongoing care for patients.”

The facility will have a primary care doctor that will be there four to five days a week. Speciality services will come to Basin starting at two times a month, but Kearny said they hope that it will eventually increase to four times a month. Specialities will include orthopedics, cardiology and OBGYN.

Kearney said they chose Basin because the hospital attracts a lot of patients from that area.

“That’s a community that doesn't have a whole lot of specialists currently. So we're adding to their ability to have health care close to home,” she said.

The clinic hopes to open early 2023.

Tags
Health Codyhealth careWomen's Healthrural healthBasin
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Content