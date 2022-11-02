After arson, a Casper health clinic that plans to provide abortion services will open a mobile unit

A mobile healthcare unit hopes to open in Casper by the end of the year. The unit will be operated by Wellspring Health Access -- the same organization that was planning to open a healthcare facility that would provide abortion services. But someone set the clinic on fire back in May before it could open.

Wellspring Health Access President and founder Julie Burkhart said while it was disheartening, they have gotten a lot of support and interest in their services since.

“We have been receiving more and more phone calls from potential clients. And so it has definitely illustrated to me by receiving those phone calls from folks, even though we don't have our doors open yet, that people are in need, people are searching for health care services that are close to them that are more easily accessible to them,” said Burkhart.

Burkhart said due to supply chain delays, rebuilding the facility has taken longer than expected.

“We were thinking about different ways in which we could get services up and running and be able to provide those services to our patients from the immediate area and the region while we wait for the facility to be rebuilt after the fire,” said Burkhart.

The mobile unit will provide abortion care, family planning and general gynecological care. They hope to start taking patients by the end of the year. The clinic itself should be open by sometime next year.