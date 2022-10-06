Governor’s mental health summit hopes to generate a range of ideas

Next week, Governor Mark Gordon will be hosting the Governor’s Mental Health Summit in Casper. The summit is for all mental health stakeholders in the state.

Stefan Johansson, Wyoming Department of Health director, said it’s important to get a wider group of stakeholders involved in mental health reform.

“Business community, nonprofits, philanthropic, community leaders, et cetera, to get those, you know, get those issues out there and see where those problems and where those potential solutions connect to the state's role,” said Johansson.

Johansson said the state is really pulling together to address and solve mental health care in the state.

“The issues are real, the needs are clear,” said Johansson. “But it's exciting, and I'm optimistic that we have the right mechanisms and the right projects in place to really make some meaningful improvements here.”