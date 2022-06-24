© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Health

A Casper clinic that planned to provide abortion services contemplating legal action on trigger law

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:44 PM MDT
The future site of the Wellspring Wyoming Health Access clinic is a residential-style building sandwiched between a gas station and a small apartment house near downtown Casper, Wyoming.
Arielle Zionts
/
KHN
The future site of the Wellspring Wyoming Health Access clinic is a residential-style building sandwiched between a gas station and a small apartment house near downtown Casper, Wyoming.

Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court. The Wyoming legislature passed a trigger law this past session, which means abortion could be illegal in the state within a month.

Wellspring Health Access clinic planned to open in mid-June but the building was set on fire at the end of May. This delayed the opening, but even with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the clinic plans to open in a couple of months.

The founder of Wellspring Health Access Julie Burkhart said overturning Roe v. Wade will be felt more dramatically by those who are already without care and have limited care.

"People who live in rural communities, members of Native tribes, people of color, and those with low incomes," said Burkhart. "It's going to be these people who are going to be impacted even more severely."

When the clinic opens, they will still provide reproductive health services that they deem very important to be available for people in the community -- like family planning, gender affirming care and OB/GYN services.

Burkhart said they are considering going to court over the trigger law though.

"We are reviewing all of our options that are on the table in order to work to maintain the legal right to abortion in a state of Wyoming," she said. "I will say that Wyoming has protections that are given to Wyoming rights regarding bodily autonomy."

Burkhart stressed that this decision is limiting women's personal choices in a rural state.

Tags

Health CasperabortionSupreme Court
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Content