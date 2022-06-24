A Casper clinic that planned to provide abortion services contemplating legal action on trigger law

Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court. The Wyoming legislature passed a trigger law this past session, which means abortion could be illegal in the state within a month.

Wellspring Health Access clinic planned to open in mid-June but the building was set on fire at the end of May. This delayed the opening, but even with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the clinic plans to open in a couple of months.

The founder of Wellspring Health Access Julie Burkhart said overturning Roe v. Wade will be felt more dramatically by those who are already without care and have limited care.

"People who live in rural communities, members of Native tribes, people of color, and those with low incomes," said Burkhart. "It's going to be these people who are going to be impacted even more severely."

When the clinic opens, they will still provide reproductive health services that they deem very important to be available for people in the community -- like family planning, gender affirming care and OB/GYN services.

Burkhart said they are considering going to court over the trigger law though.

"We are reviewing all of our options that are on the table in order to work to maintain the legal right to abortion in a state of Wyoming," she said. "I will say that Wyoming has protections that are given to Wyoming rights regarding bodily autonomy."

Burkhart stressed that this decision is limiting women's personal choices in a rural state.