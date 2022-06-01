New campaign focuses on mental health awareness at state parks

As we head into summer, more people are going outside. And, studies show the outdoors can improve mental health.

But Wyoming Governor Gordon's Communication Director Micheal Pearlman said that doesn't always help in regards to mental health, which is why the governor has partnered with Wyoming State Parks on a new mental health awareness campaign centered on the outdoors.

"Mental health issues don't disappear when folks visit some of our more beautiful places in the state," said Pearlman. "So, we thought having that reminder of how to reach out for help is valuable, even in places that are not where you go every day."

The 'You Matter' campaign started when the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's community prevention director approached the State Parks Department to get more mental health awareness at Curt Gowdy State Park.

Pearlman said then the department reached out to them.

"The governor's office said, 'Well, what if we were able to expand that messaging campaign to all the state parks and historic sites?' And so that was the genesis behind the idea to basically get these informational posters placed throughout the state," said Pearlman.

The Governor's Challenge on Suicide Prevention is partnered with Wyoming State Parks and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The 'You Matter' campaign features pictures of state parks and has the number to the statewide hotline printed on it.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, call 1-800-273-8255.

