Hundreds of University of Wyoming students are set to graduate this weekend

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

More than 1,700 University of Wyoming (UW) students will cross the stage this weekend to cap off their journeys through higher education.

Across a series of ceremonies planned for Saturday, UW will award 1,267 bachelor's degrees and 424 graduate degrees. More than 80 other students will receive degrees from the College of Law and the School of Pharmacy.

Martha Wyrsch will deliver the commencement address. Wyrsch was once UW's student government president and graduated in 1980. Since then, she's pursued advanced degrees elsewhere and served as legal counsel for a number of energy companies.

The ceremonies are spread out throughout the day and live-streamed on YouTube and WyoCast .

The schedule is as follows:



8:30 a.m. — Undergraduate ceremony for College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education, College of Engineering and Physical Sciences and School of Energy Resources, with student speaker Rachel Gaukel of Keeline.

12:30 p.m. — Graduate ceremony for all colleges, with student speaker Enrique "Enjo" Salonga, who hails from the Philippines.

3:30 p.m. — Undergraduate ceremony for College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources, College of Business, College of Health Sciences, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, and Office of Academic Affairs, with student speaker Annabelle Pierson of Bozeman, Montana.

Traffic in the area, and activity in Laramie's downtown, are likely to be affected.