A bill allowing nannies to take care of more children heads to the governor’s desk
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.
With a growing shortage of childcare centers in the state, lawmakers have passed a bill that would loosen rules for how many families a nanny or babysitter can care for.
In the past, they could only watch the children of one family. As soon as the governor signs House Bill 188, they will be able to care for two families.
The hope is this will offer rural communities an emergency option if their childcare center closes down. Since 2011, 285 daycares have shuttered across the state, leaving thousands of Wyoming parents unable to go to work.