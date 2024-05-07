© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming Education Association’s claim that the state is underfunding public schools heads to trial in June

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published May 7, 2024 at 2:26 PM MDT

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A lawsuit alleging the state of Wyoming is not adequately funding public schools will proceed to trial, after a Laramie County judge last week dismissed the state’s request to immediately rule on parts of the case.

It’s the latest step in the suit brought by the Wyoming Education Association in 2022.

The association alleges the legislature failed to fulfill its constitutional obligation to fund a high quality, equitable and cost based public education system, specifically by underfunding the state’s education model.

Since the lawsuit was filed, eight school districts have joined the association to challenge the state. The trial is scheduled to start in June.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
