Cody school district partners with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West to create career pathways

Park County School District #6 is partnering with businesses in the Cody community to create career pathways. The newest partnership is with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Superintendent Vernon Orndorff said the district was looking for ways to create stronger relationships with the local community through the career and technical education (CTE) programs they offered.

“We can leverage the business leaders and their expert professionals with their talents, helping our future leaders grow,” he said.

The district recently announced a similar partnership with the local hospital. Now, there will be a way for high school students to get hands-on experience at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Orndorff used the culinary program at the high school as an example of the partnership with the museum.

“We grow that program over to the Center of the West who provides a restaurant, but they also provide catering services,” Orndorff said. “So how does that help our students? You tie business and catering together so you encompass all those pieces.”

Orndorf said the high school students will enroll in a CTE program and decide if they want to get more exposure to building displays, IT, science and even curating.