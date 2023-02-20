© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
News

200 Orr Hall residents were evacuated after a dorm room caught fire

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicole Dillon
Published February 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST
Residential Hall located at University of Wyoming

Residents in Orr Hall Dormitory were evacuated after a room caught fire early Tuesday morning, Feb. 14. Of the 200 occupants who were displaced, 30 of them found shelter in the Shoshone room on the lower level of the Washakie Dining Center.

The University of Wyoming’s Chad Baldwin said, “they provided linens and mattresses.” Other residents were able to find shelter with friends, family, or in sorority or fraternity houses.

The cause of the fire was deemed an accident. Summarizing a Laramie Fire Department report, Chad Baldwin said, “they mentioned there was a pile of clothing and electrical cords, so their assessment was accidental.”

The fire was mostly contained to one room on the second floor. After carbon monoxide testing was done, the building was deemed safe. Residents returned to their rooms later on Tues. afternoon.

