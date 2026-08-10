© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

You Deserve Options: Understanding What Your Wyoming Business Is Worth and What You Can Do With It - Webinar

You Deserve Options: Understanding What Your Wyoming Business Is Worth and What You Can Do With It - Webinar

Most business owners don’t learn their company’s true market value until it’s too late to impact it. This interactive, one-hour workshop changes that.

Designed for Wyoming business owners at any stage, this session breaks down how buyers and SBA lenders actually evaluate a company - moving past guesswork and emotional attachment. You’ll walk away from this session with clear, actionable metrics to assess your company’s current standing and a concrete framework to drive its value starting today.

Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
$15.00
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org