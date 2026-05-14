YOGA IN THE PARK AT UCROSS
YOGA IN THE PARK AT UCROSS
Enjoy a relaxing morning of yoga in The Park at Ucross with instructor Tressa Lawrence. Starting at 10 a.m., Tressa will lead an hour-long yoga class for all levels. Each class requires a $10 entrance fee. This fee will include the guided-yoga, a free beverage at the Ucross Café, and entry into a raffle for a Ucross tote.
Yoga in The Park at Ucross will take place on:
Saturday, June 6, Saturday, July 11, Saturday, August 22
Attendees are encouraged to bring water, their own yoga mat or towel, and extra layers.
The Park at Ucross is located on the intersection of Highways 14 and 16. Spaces are limited and these classes are weather-dependent.
The Park at Ucross/Raymond Plank Center
$10
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Ucross Foundation
(307) 737-2291
info@ucross.org
The Park at Ucross/Raymond Plank Center
2753 U.S. 14Clearmont, Wyoming 82835
3077372291
info@ucross.org