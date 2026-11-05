Year-End Accounting Essentials for Small Business Owners Webinar
Year-End Accounting Essentials for Small Business Owners Webinar
Don’t wait until tax season to organize your business finances! Join guest speaker Shelly Prettyman for an actionable, step-by-step breakdown of year-end accounting and strategic planning. Learn how to close out your current books accurately, how to maximize allowable write-offs before December 31st, and strategies for cleaning up your financial reports. Leverage your numbers and make smarter decisions in the new year!
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
$15.00
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu