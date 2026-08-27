Wyoming Public Media's Third Quarter Book Club - The Song of the Blue Bottle Tree - Virtual Meeting

Be part of Wyoming Public Media’s new quarterly book club!

Our first pick is The Song of the Blue Bottle Tree by India Hayford.

Join us on September 29 at the Albany County Public Library in Laramie or September 30 over Zoom to discuss it and meet the author.

You can learn more on our Book Club page under the Events tab. Please RSVP to your meeting of choice so that we can plan accordingly. You will be unable to attend the virtual meeting if you do not RSVP.