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Wyoming Public Media's Third Quarter Book Club Meeting - The Song of the Blue Bottle Tree - Laramie Meeting

Wyoming Public Media's Third Quarter Book Club Meeting - The Song of the Blue Bottle Tree - Laramie Meeting

Be part of Wyoming Public Media’s new quarterly book club!

Our first pick is The Song of the Blue Bottle Tree by India Hayford.

Join us on September 29 at the Albany County Public Library in Laramie or September 30 over Zoom to discuss it and meet the author.

You can learn more on our Book Club page under the Events tab. Please RSVP to your meeting of choice so that we can plan accordingly.

Albany County Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming Public Media
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/
Albany County Public Library
310 S 8th St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070