Wyoming Fringe Festival - Laramie

Three days. 30+ artists. No rules.

Wyoming Fringe is back, and it's coming to Laramie August 21-23.

August 21–23, the Laramie Plains Civic Center transforms into Wyoming's boldest performing arts weekend. Expect theatre, comedy, dance, film, opera, and work you won't see anywhere else — original, daring, and made to surprise you.

Weekend highlights include:

- Opening Night's one-night-only performance of What Was Ours, Who She Is, presented by the Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center and UW Theatre and Dance

- Jackalope Cult Cinema

- the UW MFA Creative Writing Program performing an ekphrastic showcase — where writers respond to visual art and performers bring that work to life

plus dozens more acts spanning every corner of Wyoming's performing arts scene!

Your weekend pass gets you into it all: multiple venues, back-to-back performances, and three days of artists pushing what's possible on stage.

Learn more at wyomingfringefestival.com.