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Wyoming Fringe Festival - Laramie

Wyoming Fringe Festival - Laramie

Three days. 30+ artists. No rules.
Wyoming Fringe is back, and it's coming to Laramie August 21-23.

August 21–23, the Laramie Plains Civic Center transforms into Wyoming's boldest performing arts weekend. Expect theatre, comedy, dance, film, opera, and work you won't see anywhere else — original, daring, and made to surprise you.

Weekend highlights include:
- Opening Night's one-night-only performance of What Was Ours, Who She Is, presented by the Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center and UW Theatre and Dance
- Jackalope Cult Cinema
- the UW MFA Creative Writing Program performing an ekphrastic showcase — where writers respond to visual art and performers bring that work to life
plus dozens more acts spanning every corner of Wyoming's performing arts scene!

Your weekend pass gets you into it all: multiple venues, back-to-back performances, and three days of artists pushing what's possible on stage.

Learn more at wyomingfringefestival.com.

Laramie Plains Civic Center
25
11:00 AM - 11:00 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Laramie Plains Civic Center
Laramie Plains Civic Center
710 E Garfield St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
803-579-1412
thericksjourney@gmail.com
letsdochristmas.org