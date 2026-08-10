WyoBrick Fest - LaGrange

2nd Annual Wyo Brick Fest is for the brick enthusiast who loves anything LEGO. This FREE event will have several vendors selling various LEGO related products both current and hard to find collectables, a LEGO raffle, FREE kids activities to include two brick pits for creative building, a building competition that anyone can participate in and that attendees will vote for the winner, cool LEGO displays, an amazing atmosphere and concessions. Located at the LaGrange Community Center in LaGrange, WY on Sept 5th from 9a - 5pm. If you would to be a vendor, enter the building competition or would like more info, please email Linnea at linnea.dix@gmail.com or Peggy at peggyoedekoven@gmail.com.