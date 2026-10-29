Women+ On The Edge of Democracy - Jackson

Riot Act, Inc. is proud to announce their presentation of select plays from Women+ On The Edge of Democracy, a groundbreaking initiative encouraging conversation about American democracy initiated by the Flynn Center (Jay Wahl, Executive Director) in Vermont and The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (Leslie Swackhamer, Executive Director).

Riot Act, Inc.’s presentation will take place November 1 at 2 pm in Riot Act, Inc.’s Studio 305 in the Center for the Arts. The event is free to the public and will feature selected works from the anthology’s 36 playwrights.

COMMON GROUND Lauren M. Gunderson

THINGS I WORRY ABOUT Bridget Carpenter

AGGRESSIVELY SOOTHING WHALE SOUNDS Sarah Mantell

RSVP for this FREE event. Seating is limited. https://forms.gle/sJjsRxFDTFsymgybA

Learn more about the national theatrical movement: https://www.democracy.flynnvt.org/