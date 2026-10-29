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Women+ On The Edge of Democracy - Jackson

Women+ On The Edge of Democracy - Jackson

Riot Act, Inc. is proud to announce their presentation of select plays from Women+ On The Edge of Democracy, a groundbreaking initiative encouraging conversation about American democracy initiated by the Flynn Center (Jay Wahl, Executive Director) in Vermont and The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (Leslie Swackhamer, Executive Director). 

Riot Act, Inc.’s presentation will take place November 1 at 2 pm in Riot Act, Inc.’s Studio 305 in the Center for the Arts. The event is free to the public and will feature selected works from the anthology’s 36 playwrights.

COMMON GROUND Lauren M. Gunderson

THINGS I WORRY ABOUT Bridget Carpenter

AGGRESSIVELY SOOTHING WHALE SOUNDS Sarah Mantell

RSVP for this FREE event. Seating is limited.  https://forms.gle/sJjsRxFDTFsymgybA

Learn more about the national theatrical movement: https://www.democracy.flynnvt.org/

Riot Act, Inc. Studio
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Riot Act Inc.
307-203-9067
info@riotactinc.org
https://riotactinc.org/

Artist Group Info

info@riotactinc.org
Riot Act, Inc. Studio
Center for The Arts - 240 S. Glenwood, #305
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
info@riotactinc.org
www.riotacinc.org