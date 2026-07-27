William Ness - Casper

William Ness, organ recitalist, church musician, teacher and accompanist is Minister of Music and Arts Emeritus at First Baptist Church in Worcester where he retired in July 2015 after which he was interim Director of Music/Organist at Centre Church (UCC) in Hartford, CT for 2 years. In 2016, he was the first recitalist to perform at Worcester Memorial Auditorium on the mighty 1933 Kimball organ not heard in 25 years performing music that suited one of the largest untouched orchestral organs in the U.S. He was Minister of Music at The College Church, Lancaster, MA (1987-2001) where he was responsible for the installation of their J. W. Walker & Sons organ. Ness has served churches in Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. From October 2019 to July 2023, he was Director of Music at Wesley United Methodist Church of Worcester. Mr. Ness has accompanied Ann Arbor Cantata Singers, Iowa City Chamber Singers, Salisbury Singers, Nashoba Valley Chorale, and Assabet Valley Mastersingers. He has performed internationally in Australia, Caribbean and The Netherlands. He has been accompanist to many singers from college forward enjoying the experience of collaborating with musical artists.