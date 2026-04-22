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"We Are In Charge Now: The story of corruption & intrigue in WWII Cheyenne", Book Talk and Signing with Historian Rick Ewig - Cheyenne

"We Are In Charge Now: The story of corruption & intrigue in WWII Cheyenne", Book Talk and Signing with Historian Rick Ewig - Cheyenne

Book Talk and Signing with Historian Rick Ewig

Cheyenne, Wyoming, was a boomtown during WWII. In addition to the expansion of Fort Francis E. Warren, a new Quartermaster Replacement Training Center was built just outside of Cheyenne, where thousands of soldiers were trained. The Fourth Regiment at the QRTC was African-American, and soldiers in the unit often visited the clubs and restaurants in the segregated Black part of Cheyenne.

Just two months after taking office in 1944, the newly elected mayor, Ira Hanna, along with his chief of police, a captain, and a sergeant, began demanding that African American club owners open their businesses to gambling and prostitution and pay “protection money” to keep it “legal.” Unwilling to play along with the extortion, Black club owner Lola West and other Black businesspeople contacted the Cheyenne Police Department and the county prosecuting attorney, Byron Hirst. The group arranged a dramatic sting operation.

Hanna and his cohorts were arrested, tried, and convicted. All served time in the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Historian Rick Ewig’s research into WWII-era Cheyenne focuses on the city’s colorful residents, the attempted exploitation by a dishonest mayor and his chief of police, and a corrupt racket that was brought to a dramatic end by a young county attorney and an African American woman.

Laramie County Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

WordsWorth Publishing
(307) 250-1521
renee@wordsworthpublishing.com
https://wordsworthpublishing.com/

Artist Group Info

Rick Ewig
REwig@uwyo.edu
https://wordsworthpublishing.com/we-are-in-charge-now/
Laramie County Library
2200 Pioneer Ave
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001