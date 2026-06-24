Volunteeer Fence Removal Day at the SCLT Big Goose Natural Area - Sheridan

Help improve wildlife movement, support agricultural use, and care for the landscape at the SCLT Big Goose Natural Area! Join us as we work together to remove nearly 1.5 miles of old fence as part of SCLT’s ongoing stewardship of the property.

This project will complete the removal of old fencing around the Big Goose Natural Area and help SCLT move closer to its goal of removing or replacing all fencing on the property to wildlife-friendly standards. SCLT will provide snacks, drinks, fencing pliers, post pullers, and equipment to help remove and roll up wire. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, sturdy footwear, and leather gloves. If you have your own fencing tools, feel free to bring them along. Those planning to stay for the full day are welcome to bring a lunch.

Whether you can lend a hand for an hour or the entire day, your help will make a lasting difference for wildlife, working lands, and the future of the property.

RSVP: Encouraged, but not required

What to Bring: Long pants, sturdy footwear, leather gloves, water bottle, lunch (if staying all day), and any fencing tools you’d like to use

Note: Event date is subject to change due to weather or construction-related access restrictions. Any changes will be communicated through SCLT’s website, social media channels, and directly to those who RSVP.

Sign up on our website using the link.