Vitaly Beckman - Casper

Vitaly Beckman stumped Penn & Teller three times on their hit TV show Fool Us. He has amazed and entertained audiences from all over the world, including his own off Broadway run. He is hailed as one of the most unique and innovative illusionists in the world. Now Vitaly brings his latest and most ambitious production to the stage with An Evening of Wonders.

Combining breathtaking visuals with Vitaly’s captivating style, An Evening of Wonders is an interactive theatrical experience that takes the audience on a magical journey. Along the way, Vitaly blends art and illusion to illustrate the story of his transformation from a boy with a dream to a man with a vision of a world where the rules of reality do not exist. In this world paintings spring to life, photographs become mini-movies, and audience members see their faces vanish from their own driver’s licenses. Even time itself reverses as bare broken branches visibly repair and renew themselves with the green leaves of spring.

