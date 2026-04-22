Understanding SBA Certifications: Eligibility, Benefits, and Next Steps - Webinar

Are you leaving valuable contracting opportunities on the table? SBA certifications can help eligible small businesses gain access to set-aside contracts, sole-source awards, and valuable networking opportunities in the federal marketplace.

We’ll discuss who qualifies, the benefits of programs, common misconceptions, and the steps needed to apply.

Whether you’re new to government contracting or looking to expand your opportunities, this session will help you determine which certifications may be right for your business and how to get started.